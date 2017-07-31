All Time Low Website

Facebook

Twitter They've repeatedly topped the charts, sold over 1.1 million albums worldwide, raked in 100+ million views on YouTube, toured with the biggest names in music, and have taken over airwaves around the globe... American rock band All Time Low is a bona fide worldwide sensation and they're kicking off a whole new chapter in 2015. After a two-year writing binge, band members Alex Gaskarth, Jack Barakat, Rian Dawson and Zack Merrick are back with what Alternative Press Magazine is already calling the "most anticipated album of 2015": their sixth studio album, Future Hearts.



The massive buzz surrounding the new album triggered a fan frenzy among their 5+ million followers on social media. The hype caused 2015 tour ticket sales to soar, even selling out their March 20th date at London's famed Wembley Arena in just one week. The band is ecstatic to hit the road and perform new material for fans - many of which have been loyal followers since All Time Low first began.



Since bursting onto the scene in 2003 with their debut album, The Party Scene, All Time Low has released five studio albums, toured with bands such as Blink 182, Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Foo Fighters, and have played major festivals around the world, including Reading/Leeds in the UK, Soundwave in Australia, Summersonic in Japan, and the massively popular Vans Warped Tour in the U.S. The group has also taken national television by storm, making countless appearances on shows like Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Tonight Show.



Also known as "ATL", the band has had repeated success on major music charts and their singles, 'Dear Maria, Count Me In' and 'Weightless', have been certified gold in the US. ATL has debuted three consecutive albums in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 and hit #1 with multiple album releases on Billboard's Rock Albums and Alternative Albums chart.



With well-earned recognition for their success, the group has won two AP Awards and two Kerrang Awards, landed the title of "Best Pop Punk Band" at the Top In Rock Awards, and were named "Band of the Year" by Alternative Press Magazine. All Time Low was also recently named one of Tumblr's most re-blogged bands of 2014.



Beyond the stages of sold out arenas, the band has also made their mark on the film and gaming industries. Their music has made its way onto popular video games like Rock Band and Guitar Hero, and their song 'Painting Flowers' was featured on the soundtrack for Disney's Johnny Depp blockbuster, Alice in Wonderland. In 2015 All Time Low will make their big screen debut and appear as themselves in the upcoming film, Fan Girl, alongside Meg Ryan and Kiernan Shipka. The guys will have a featured role as the fan-focus of a 15-year-old girl who chooses to follow her favorite band for a film project. ATL will also provide the soundtrack for the highly anticipated new film.



Band members Alex Gaskarth and Jack Barakat have also launched their own online podcast, Full Frontal Radio Show, which discusses a variety of topics and hosts special guests like Tom Green, Joel Madden and Mark Hoppus from Blink 182.



Over the past year, the group has been dedicated to writing and completing their upcoming sixth studio album, Future Hearts. The new album was produced by John Feldman, who has produced and co-written numerous hits for the likes of Good Charlotte, The Used, and Australian boy band sensation, 5 Seconds of Summer. All Time Low band member, Alex, has also written hit tracks for 5 Seconds of Summer and English pop-rock group McBusted.



This month, Alex, Jack, Rian and Zack appear on the cover of Alternative Press Magazine to officially announce Future Hearts, which is already being anticipated as their best new album to date. Future Hearts will feature exciting new collaborations on tracks such as 'Tidal Waves' featuring Blink 182's Mark Hoppus and 'Bail Me Out' featuring Joel Madden, who also co-wrote the track. The first radio single off the album, 'Something's Gotta Give' is out now.

SWMRS Website

Facebook

Twitter SWMRS is Cole Becker (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), Max Becker (lead vocals, lead guitar), Joey Armstrong (drums, backing vocals), and Sebastian Mueller (bass, backing vocals). The band emerged in early 2015 through the dissolution of previous project Emily's Army. In the grand tradition of punk rock, Cole Becker and friend Joey Armstrong formed the band before even learning to play their instruments, after watching the movie School of Rock at age eight. Drawing influence from seminal pop-punk acts like The Ramones and The Clash, the Beckers and Armstrong released two full-length records and a handful of EPs before graduating high school. The band toured the world, sharing stages with the likes of Pennywise, Rise Against, The Aquabats, Gerard Way, and Soundgarden, and appeared at Reading and Leeds festivals, Warped Tour, and Soundwave, before pursuing a new musical endeavor with a broader sonic palate. The new band solidified its lineup as Max Becker made the switch from bass to lead guitar and Armstrong taught friend Sebastian Mueller to play the bass. SWMRS attributes the emotional lyrical content and slicker production of their new material to diverse influences ranging from Public Enemy and A Tribe Called Quest to Pavement, Weezer, and Nirvana.

Waterparks Website

Facebook

Twitter Houston, TX's Waterparks will release their new EP, Cluster, on January 15 via Equal Vision Records. Cluster was recorded with producers Benji Madden (Good Charlotte, 5 Seconds of Summer) and Courtney Ballard (5 Seconds of Summer, All Time Low).



"We're super excited to be signed to Equal Vision Records. We've all been listening to EVR bands since 8th and 9th grade so actually joining the label's roster is insane. We've always seen Equal Vision as a label that lets bands be as weird or experimental as they want to be, so we thought it was a great fit for us," says vocalist Awsten Knight. "Also, Say Anything is on this label, so now Max Bemis kinda has to be friends with us. Hi Max."



Waterparks performed as direct support to Good Charlotte on their recent reunion show in Los Angeles, CA at the Troubadour on November 19, where Billboard praised Waterparks on their "killer hooks and killer attitudes." The trio has also seen early support from MTV and BBC Radio One, and can even be seen making a cameo in Good Charlotte's new music video.

Waterparks will soon head out on their first full US tour, as the opener on Never Shout Never's upcoming headliner that will span from January 13 to February 27. All upcoming tour dates can be found HERE.



Waterparks lead single - "Crave" - debuted via a puppy-filled music video on Billboard.com, while their second song released from the album - "Mad All The Time" - premiered via AltPress.com.

Waterparks has also partnered with MDDN.co., which was founded by the Madden Brothers in 2014. MDDN specializes in management, publishing, and production. MDDN defines itself as being for artists, created by artists. Of the new partnership Joel Madden shares, "We are extremely excited to be working with Waterparks. One of the best young bands we've heard in years. They are talented musicians, prolific writers, and a great live band. We are excited for the future of this band, and proud to be a part of their team."



To date, Waterparks has released two EPs: Black Light (2014) and Airplane Conversations (2012). Waterparks is comprised of vocalist/guitarist Awsten Knight, guitarist/vocalist Geoff Wigington, and drummer/vocalist Otto Wood.